Puerto Rico Widens Booster Requirements Amid COVID-19 Surge

Russia Won’t Rule Out Military Deployment to Cuba, Venezuela

From EL FARO ENGLISH: Two-Thirds of El Faro Infected With Pegasus Spyware

Jajaja: ‘Español Please’ Brings Spanish Comedy to New York

Puerto Rico Police Detain Fugitive Couple in COVID-19 Case

‘Running With the Rebels’: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Latino Journalist Tells His Story

Then, as now, American journalists were overwhelmingly Euro-Americans, or we can say, simply middle-class white people, who grew up with the privileges afforded to those who lived in mainstream America. They could not see the world as I did.

  • Jan 12, 2022
  • 12:08 PM
Dozens of Cuba Protesters Face Trial This Week: Relatives

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of Cubans arrested during the largest demonstrations in decades across the island said that at least 57 protesters are scheduled to go on trial this week, some facing sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

  • Jan 12, 2022
  • 11:28 AM
LULAC Blasted for ‘North Korean Burrito’ Statement

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is receiving criticism on social media for a press release on Friday aimed at North Korea’s state-run media, which last week made the outrageous claim that the late Kim Jong-il, father of current dictator Kim Jong-un, invented the burrito shortly before his death.

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 7:18 PM
VP Harris’ Comms Director Forgiven, But More Questions Surface

On Sunday it was reported that Jamal Simmons, Vice President Harris’ newly appointed communications director, donated $250 to Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s presidential campaign in 2015, which again raised questions concerning the embattled White House aide.

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 6:46 PM
Young Undocumented Immigrants Build a Community on TikTok

DACA recipients have turned to TikTok to gain control of the media narrative of Dreamers, using the app as a safe space for undocumented youth to connect with one another and share resources.

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 3:59 PM
California Gov. Newsom Wants Health Coverage for All Immigrants

Backed by soaring revenues amid the pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would pay for the health care of all the state’s low-income residents living in the country illegally, while cutting taxes for businesses and halting a scheduled increase in the gas tax later this summer.

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 2:09 PM
From EL FARO ENGLISH: Nicaragua’s Ortega Calls for ‘Clean Slate’ Despite Dozens of Political Prisoners

As Daniel Ortega assumed his fourth consecutive presidential term on January 10, dozens of political prisoners remain behind bars, and those who visited them reported torturous conditions. The Nicaraguan leader still resists international pressure despite increasing isolation

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 1:05 PM
Selling the Fantasy With José Hernandez (A Latino USA Podcast)

José talks about pushing the boundaries of who and what is considered beautiful in the mainstream.

  • Jan 11, 2022
  • 10:35 AM
Mexican President Announces He Has COVID-19 for 2nd Time

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president announced Monday he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce.

  • Jan 10, 2022
  • 7:57 PM
Puerto Rican Group Plans ‘Second Taking of Congress’ to Push for Statehood

The Extended Congressional Delegation for Puerto Rico, a group of Puerto Rican lobbyists organized by the Puerto Rico Statehood Council, has announced its plans to make a second effort to pressure Congress to grant statehood to the U.S. colony.

  • Jan 10, 2022
  • 6:05 PM
As Omicron Spikes, Mexico President Calls It ‘a Little COVID’

As coronavirus cases spike in Mexico and tests become scarce, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told Mexicans Monday to just assume they had COVID-19 if they had symptoms. The number of confirmed cases spiked by 186 percent last week.

  • Jan 10, 2022
  • 6:05 PM
Senate Parliamentarian Worked in Two Immigrant Detention Centers, Records Show

Employment records obtained by Latino Rebels show that Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough worked at not one but two immigrant detention centers for Immigration and Naturalization Services, the agency that once managed the federal deportation workload now tasked to ICE.

  • Jan 10, 2022
  • 2:32 PM
Pro-Independence Puerto Ricans in New York Protest Against Debt Plan

Protestors gathered outside the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House on December 17 to confront Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board at its 31st open-to-the-public meeting.

  • Jan 10, 2022
  • 1:41 PM
Rooting Out Racism in Children’s Books

One of the most important things parents can do is to engage with their child readers about what they are reading and seeing in books.

  • Jan 7, 2022
  • 5:43 PM
VP Harris’ New Comms Director Apologizes for Anti-Immigrant Tweet

The resurfaced tweet is the latest in a series of embarrassing setbacks for the Office of the Vice President, which has been hampered by leaks, snafus, and other staffing setbacks in the first year of the Joe Biden administration.

  • Jan 7, 2022
  • 2:08 PM
Mexico Requires Visas for Venezuelans in Migrant Crackdown

Mexico said Thursday it will begin requiring travel visas for Venezuelans starting January 21, after a surge in the number of migrants trying to reach the U.S. border.

  • Jan 7, 2022
  • 1:33 PM
El Paso Mural Glosses Over Chamizal Land Dispute (OPINION)

‘Blurred Boundaries,’ an art installation at the Chamizal Community Center in El Paso, replicates a dominant narrative that trivializes the role of barrio women and the still-open wound of the chamizal treaty between Mexico and the United States.

  • Jan 7, 2022
  • 12:18 PM
Tango Resiste (A Latino USA Podcast)

While tango is usually pictured as a dance between a white man in an elegant black suit and a white woman in high heels and a tight red dress, the reality of tango goes much deeper.

  • Jan 7, 2022
  • 10:17 AM
Canadian Passengers Stranded After Party Flight to Mexico

Passengers who filmed themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico face being stranded after three airlines refused to fly them home to Canada.

  • Jan 6, 2022
  • 5:40 PM
From EL FARO ENGLISH: A New Maya K’iche’ Voice in Guatemalan Politics

In a fractured civil society, Indigenous authorities have become increasingly influential in the construction of broad-based political movements connecting Indigenous communities and campesino cooperatives with urban middle-class progressives. One such leader, Martín Toc, believes he can someday be president of Guatemala.

  • Jan 6, 2022
  • 4:21 PM
Gentrifying Puerto Rico

Latino Rebels Radio, January 6, 2022.

  • Jan 6, 2022
  • 4:19 PM
